"Don't judge me, I can't make it stop."

That's what Lucy-Marie, 12, wants everyone with assumptions about Tourette's syndrome to know.

The tics the 12-year-old started to develop when she was eight were, at first, a mystery to her and her mother Toniann.

But after the involuntary movements, swearing and often "funny" call-outs got more frequent, she decided to write a book to help her cope.

Story by Tyler Edwards, video by Nick Hartley