Derry Féis offers 'a platform to perform'
For the last 100 years, the Derry Féis has been promoting a range of music and dance, from classical to traditional, as well as speech and drama.
Thousands have competed over decades, with the event becoming a popular Easter tradition in Londonderry.
The Derry Féis - or The Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle to give its full title - has featured many of the city's famous sons and daughters.
Hollywood actress Roma Downey, Eurovision winner Dana, soprano Margaret Keys and musician and songwriter Phil Coulter are but a few of the names among its noted alumni.
