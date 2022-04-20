Derry Féis offers 'a platform to perform'

For the last 100 years, the Derry Féis has been promoting a range of music and dance, from classical to traditional, as well as speech and drama.

Thousands have competed over decades, with the event becoming a popular Easter tradition in Londonderry.

The Derry Féis - or The Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle to give its full title - has featured many of the city's famous sons and daughters.

Hollywood actress Roma Downey, Eurovision winner Dana, soprano Margaret Keys and musician and songwriter Phil Coulter are but a few of the names among its noted alumni.

