Donna says she thought living in addiction made her life more enjoyable. She blamed trauma for why she used but came to realise that holding on to resentment was letting her abuser win.

Having discovered that her life was much better in recovery, the event co-ordinator has been using her experience to help other people in similar situations.

In a unique collaboration, BBC Scotland has joined with investigative website The Ferret to work with citizen journalists who themselves have experiences with addiction, and asks what can be done to bring people back in from the margins.

Watch Disclosure: From the Margins on BBC One Scotland at 20:00 and on BBC iPlayer.