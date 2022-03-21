P&O Ferries has "ripped up the employment rulebook" after it fired 800 staff last week, the economy minister has said.

Gordon Lyons said the move would affect about 50 workers in Northern Ireland.

He told the Northern Ireland Assembly the firm "literally ripped up the employment rulebook and in the process simply discarded 800 of their loyal and most diligent workforce."

He added: "P&O might want to hide behind the small print of maritime law that might, in their eyes, justify what they have done, but the court of public opinion will not be so sympathetic."

P&O has said its decision to fire workers was to secure the future viability of the business.

It explained that required "swift and significant changes now".

