The Herald of Free Enterprise capsized on 6 March 1987, killing 193 passengers and crew.

Lynette Lee was on board the ferry with her family after a day trip to Zeebrugge, in Belgium. It was the last time she would see her mother alive.

She spoke to Witness History for the 35th anniversary of the disaster.

“One minute you’re sat in the cafeteria, chatting and having a drink,” she said. “The next minute you’re thrown into this awful nightmare.”