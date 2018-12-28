Angelina Jolie makes emotional speech about victims of abuse
Angelina Jolie made an emotional speech while advocating for the Violence Against Women Act.
The actress addressed the US Congress and started to well up as she started talking about victims of abuse.
A group of bipartisan senators passed the renewal of the Violence Against Women Act, a decades-old law that lawmakers had failed to reauthorise in recent years.
It's hoped that the legislation will help reduce domestic violence and extend support for victims.