Over half of the world’s population has received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine. Supply is still a big problem, especially in poorer countries where less than 10% of people are vaccinated. But even when vaccines are available, some remain hesitant to take them.

BBC Reality Check's health reporter Rachel Schraer answers some of your concerns - from pregnancy side effects to the speed at which vaccines were developed.

Motion graphics by Jacqueline Galvin

Additional reporting by Fundanur Ozturk and Chiagozie Nwonwu