Sir Kenneth Branagh returns to his hometown to showcase his latest film Belfast.

The writer and director was joined by stars of the film, including Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe and Ciarán Hinds, to open this year's Belfast Film Festival at the Waterfront Hall.

The film follows the life of a Belfast family in the late 1960s as the Troubles broke out and will be released in UK cinemas in January.