Private Eye at 60: Is politics now too strange for satire?

Private Eye is best-known for jokes, satire and investigative journalism.

And as Britain's best-selling news and current affairs magazine, it’s risen in circulation while print media has fallen.

But do features like Glenda Slagg stand the test of time? And is it impossible to satirise politicians in 2021?

Kirsty Wark speaks to Ian Hislop, Private Eye’s editor for the past 35 years, Adam Macqueen, author of Private Eye: The 60 Yearbook and Kathryn Lamb, the magazine's cartoonist.

