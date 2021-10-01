Families take on 'save the planet' challenges

We hear that we can all do our bit to save the planet, no matter how small it may seem, but how easy is it?

In less than a month the climate conference COP26 will be hosted in Glasgow with global leaders trying to negotiate solutions to the crisis.

BBC Scotland climate change reporter Harriet Bradshaw has taken up the baton, along with a family in Aberdeenshire and another in the Scottish Borders, on a week long challenge to live more sustainably.

The experiment discovers what we can do to make a difference, but also where we need help to make the right choices.

The challenges were part of the BBC Scotland News special Our Planet Now, available to watch on the iPlayer here.