Green Party members in England and Wales have elected Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay as the new co-leaders.

Ms Denyer, a Bristol City councillor, said it was "time for the Greens to shine" and that a "better future is possible".

Mr Ramsay, a former deputy party leader, said people "trust us... think we are nice" and it was time to demonstrate "we are a serious political force amd get things done".

They topped the poll of candidates to take over from Jonathan Bartley and Sian Berry, who both stood down. Some candidates were on a joint ticket, others stood alone to head up the party.