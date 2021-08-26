'I have to sit down regularly, the pain is so bad'
Mary Anderson from south Belfast, who has arthritis, needs an operation on her ankle and a scan on her shoulder.
However, she said she has heard "absolutely nothing" about the treatments since April 2020.
"I can't do a full shop, for example," she said.
The health minister has apologised for the lengthy hospital waiting lists in Northern Ireland.
Ms Anderson - one of thousands on these waiting lists - has spoken to BBC News NI about life with chronic pain.
