Climate Basics: Can carbon offsetting help the planet?
Is it really possible to buy your way out of creating harmful greenhouse gases that cause climate change? Governments, companies and individuals already participate in carbon offsetting schemes that try to balance their emissions by finding other ways to reduce carbon in the atmosphere by an equivalent amount.
BBC Reality Check's Chris Morris considers whether carbon offsetting is a viable method to tackle climate change.
Motion graphics by Jacqueline Galvin
Produced by Soraya Auer
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Reality Check