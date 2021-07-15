Kurt Weideling’s wife Nicola suffered a bleed on the brain and lost her life, after having the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Naga Munchetty, Kurt said his wife was a “really healthy, vibrant person” who was “at the heart” of every social engagement.

He said Nicola continued to encourage her friends to get the vaccine from her hospital bed, saying she “fundamentally believed” in the vaccination programme.

The Department of Health and Social Care said: “Vaccines are safe, effective and have already prevented 30,000 deaths in England. All vaccines being used in the UK have undergone robust clinical trials and have met the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s strict standards of safety, effectiveness and quality."

This clip is originally from Naga Munchetty on Wednesday 14 July 2021.