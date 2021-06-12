What is government debt and can it ever be repaid?
As G7 leaders meet to discuss global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, business reporter Lora Jones takes a look at who governments have borrowed staggering amounts of cash from and how - if ever - they plan to repay that debt.
