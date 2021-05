France has had a low uptake of the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine, which is creating stockpiles of the drug.

From Wednesday, anyone under 50 can book an appointment to take the unused vaccines, but this won't help the AZ problems as in France anyone under 55 is not approved for the drug.

Despite not having approval, the French Health Ministry has said that AstraZeneca may be offered to under 55s if the alternative is throwing it in the bin.