How do Americans feel about new face mask rules?
Vaccination rates are on the rise in the US and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidance about when and where Americans should be masking up.
On the National Mall in Washington, DC, tourists are divided on the new rules.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
