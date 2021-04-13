Car on train tracks 'a deliberate and reckless attack'
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said she was "horrified" after a burning car was abandoned on a railway line at Magilligan, County Londonderry.
The incident on Monday night has been described as a "deliberate act" by the fire service.
A train with six passengers on board was forced to make an emergency stop.
Ms Mallon said she was "deeply concerned and troubled" by the incident.
Photo: Tyler Collins Photography.
