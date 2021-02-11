The Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has been challenged in the House of Commons by a Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) over his unionist credentials.

Ian Paisley said the minister had previously "boasted" about singing The Sash.

The North Antrim politician called for Mr Gove to take action to protect the union during his meeting with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic on Thursday.

Mr Paisley called on him to make it clear that the post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland were "causing societal and economic damage to the union".

In response, Mr Gove said he was a "convinced" unionist and would work with Northern Ireland politicians to make sure the UK could flourish.