People who are not proud of the union jack should not be excluded from Labour membership, the party's shadow business secretary has said.

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr show, Ed Miliband said "people have different views" about the UK flag.

"How your regard the flag is a matter of people’s different opinions,” he added.

Asked whether he personally was proud of the flag, he responded: “Of course. And I’m particularly proud of our country, and that way it’s responded to this [Covid-19] crisis."