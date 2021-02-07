An award-winning chef from County Tyrone has been cooking for some of those most affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Using excess restaurant food, James Devine has cooked more than 1,000 meals for food banks and charities in Northern Ireland.

It comes as the latest figures from Stormont's Department for Communities show that 30% of calls to Northern Ireland's Covid-19 community helpline relate to food access.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken