A Glasgow mum has been helping raise thousands of pounds for local schools by dancing 50km (31 miles) through the streets dressed as a Christmas tree.

Kate E Deeming already organises dancing events for children and said she decided to join in the Pollokshields Primary trail challenge because normal festive fundraisers haven't been possible this year.

Social media footage of Kate in the streets of the south side of the city has already been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

Kate told BBC Radio 5 Live that after the past year "people just want joy".