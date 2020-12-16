'There is no way I can spend Christmas alone'
Alex, 27, from Liverpool, lives in London away from her family. She is planning to travel home after nearly six months away from her parents.
Talking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Nicky Campbell, Alex said people who live alone should be allowed to spend time with their families at Christmas.
She added that, to be cautious, she might get a Covid-19 test before she returns to London.
This clip is originally from 5 Live Your Call on Wednesday 16 December.
- Published
- 19 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News