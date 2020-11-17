BBC News NI has gone behind the scenes with NI's Covid-19 track and trace team.

Shauna Armstrong, who is part of the team, said: "Some people actually feel shame over having the virus and feel that it is the finger-pointing exercise which it entirely is not".

The Public Health Agency is keen to emphasise that it is there to provide support.

The team, which started work in March, has been expanded from 30 to almost 250 people.

