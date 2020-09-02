What if you don't really love or hate your body?

Video

Erynn Chambers has been practising body neutrality since she learned about it a few years ago. She recently spoke about it on a TikTok video and received over 52,000 likes.

Body neutrality encourages people to appreciate their bodies for what it does rather than how it looks.

The movement has been spreading across social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, but is also recommended by some therapists to clients who are struggling with body image issues.

Video by Cody Melissa Godwin