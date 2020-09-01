Media player
The 1980s 'super recession': When unemployment topped 3m - and kept rising
The UK is in a recession for the first time in 11 years, and there are some suggestions unemployment could reach three million.
The last time unemployment reached these heights, was in the recession of the 1980s.
The BBC looks back at the causes and consequences of that recession.
Reporter: Megan Fisher
Produced and edited: Ciaran Daly
01 Sep 2020
