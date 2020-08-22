Why was this Iraqi activist killed?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Iraqi activist killing: Why are so many being targeted?
Riham Yaqoob was a doctor and female activist in Iraq who became the face of many local anti-government and anti-corruption protests.
She died after being shot in her car whilst in the city of Basra. It is the third of a series of attacks on activists in a week.
The killing of another activist, Tahseen Osama, saw protesters take to the streets to demand the authorities uncover those responsible.
Many human rights activists are beginning to become concerned over the growing frequency of these attacks.
-
22 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window