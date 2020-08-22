Why was this Iraqi activist killed?

Video

Riham Yaqoob was a doctor and female activist in Iraq who became the face of many local anti-government and anti-corruption protests.

She died after being shot in her car whilst in the city of Basra. It is the third of a series of attacks on activists in a week.

The killing of another activist, Tahseen Osama, saw protesters take to the streets to demand the authorities uncover those responsible.

Many human rights activists are beginning to become concerned over the growing frequency of these attacks.