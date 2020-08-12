Media player
Coronavirus: What is a recession?
Experts think that many countries, including the UK and the US, are facing one of the worst recessions seen on record because of the coronavirus pandemic.
BBC Business reporter Lora Jones explains what exactly the term means, and what it could mean for you.
Motion graphics by Jacqueline Galvin
Produced by Soraya Auer
12 Aug 2020
