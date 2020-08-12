What is a recession?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: What is a recession?

Experts think that many countries, including the UK and the US, are facing one of the worst recessions seen on record because of the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC Business reporter Lora Jones explains what exactly the term means, and what it could mean for you.

Motion graphics by Jacqueline Galvin

Produced by Soraya Auer

  • 12 Aug 2020
Go to next video: How many are really dying from coronavirus?