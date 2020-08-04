School results day in Scotland
Video

'I am so happy with my results'

A Linwood High School pupil is delighted at his results. He was among tens of thousands of students in Scotland finding out their grades in Nationals, Highers and Advanced Higher courses.

This year's results were based on estimates from teachers and not end-of-year tests.

