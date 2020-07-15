Coronavirus: How to talk about conspiracy theories
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus conspiracy conversations

The BBC brought together a dad who got in touch about a coronavirus conspiracy theory and an expert in the field, to discuss fact and fiction.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 15 Jul 2020