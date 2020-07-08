Media player
Sir Mark Sedwill: Decision to stand down 'amicable'
Retiring head of the civil service Sir Mark Sedwill has said he has "a really good relationship" with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
He said that it wasn't "pleasant" to be in an era where the head of the civil service can face criticism from the press, adding: "It’s a regrettable feature of modern politics I’m afraid.”
08 Jul 2020
