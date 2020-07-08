Can you become immune to coronavirus?

Media player
Video
Coronavirus: Immunity explained
Can you become reinfected with coronavirus if you've already had it? BBC Health reporter Rachel Schraer takes a look at what we know so far about immunity and Covid-19.
Motion graphics by Jacqueline Galvin
08 Jul 2020
