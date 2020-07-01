‘My parents can't afford internet for my studies’

Video

Kenya national exams scheduled for November this year are likely to take place next year after schools were closed in March 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While some students are covering the syllabus online, unequal access to technology and electricity bars some learners from going on with their studies.

However, a group of candidates in Nairobi’s Mugure informal settlement have found a way to make up for lost time and better their chances at high school.

Produced by Anne Okumu