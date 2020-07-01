‘My parents can't afford internet for my studies’

Media player
Coronavirus: Learning inequalities during Covid-19
Kenya national exams scheduled for November this year are likely to take place next year after schools were closed in March 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
While some students are covering the syllabus online, unequal access to technology and electricity bars some learners from going on with their studies.
However, a group of candidates in Nairobi’s Mugure informal settlement have found a way to make up for lost time and better their chances at high school.
Produced by Anne Okumu
01 Jul 2020
