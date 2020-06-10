'Is that what a black man's life is worth? $20?'

Video

Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, spoke at a House Judiciary Committee hearing about police brutality and racial profiling.

He said his brother "didn’t deserve to die over $20" and urged lawmakers to ensure he did not die "in vain".

Mr Floyd died in Minneapolis last month as a white police officer held a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The police had been called after a report that Mr Floyd had used a counterfeit $20 (£16.20) bill.