Medics 'need support like soldiers in war zones'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'NHS staff face challenges like soldiers'
Front-line medics need support similar to soldiers in war zones, according to the armed forces charity Help for Heroes.
It has made a field guide available to health workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
The charity says NHS staff face mental challenges similar to service personnel, including challenging environments, putting themselves at risk and, at times, losing colleagues.
More than 100 NHS and care staff have died after being infected with the virus.
-
09 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window