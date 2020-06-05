Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
George Floyd: US's history with police brutality
George Floyd's name is the latest in a long list of African Americans to die as a result of racism and police brutality throughout the history of the United States.
The BBC's Clive Myrie, who has reported from the US for nearly 25 years, looks at how a toxic mix of racism and bad policing has led to the most serious racial unrest in the US for many years.
05 Jun 2020
