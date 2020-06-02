Back on the bike after ten years
Coronavirus lockdown: 'Resurgence in cycling across Wales'

The coronavirus lockdown is "a once in a lifetime opportunity" to inspire Wales to get on the saddle, according to the head of a cycling organisation.

Bike shops have been allowed to remain open during lockdown and, coupled with sunny weather, numbers cycling have boomed according to Sport Wales.

Anne Adams-King, the chief executive of Welsh Cycling, said there was a "resurgence" in cycling during lockdown.

Ryland Jones, from charity Sustrans Cymru, said changes should be made to towns and cities so people continue to cycle after lockdown ends.

