Trump removes mask before facing media...

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump removes mask before facing cameras at factory
President Donald Trump says he wore a mask in a "back area" during a factory tour in Michigan, but removed it before facing the cameras.
He told reporters he took off the facial covering at the Ford car plant because he "didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it".
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
22 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window