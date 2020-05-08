Two-minute silence across Scotland for VE Day

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scotland marks VE Day 75th anniversary with two-minute silence
The 75th anniversary of VE Day has been marked across Scotland in accordance with coronavirus lockdown rules.
Public events have been cancelled, but Prince Charles led the country in a two-minute silence from Scotland at 11:00.
The poignant moment saw the Prince and the Duchess of Cornwall each lay a wreath at Balmoral war memorial.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon marked the two-minute silence on the steps of St Andrew's House in Edinburgh.
-
08 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/52595375/scotland-marks-ve-day-75th-anniversary-with-two-minute-silenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window