Two-minute silence across Scotland for VE Day

The 75th anniversary of VE Day has been marked across Scotland in accordance with coronavirus lockdown rules.

Public events have been cancelled, but Prince Charles led the country in a two-minute silence from Scotland at 11:00.

The poignant moment saw the Prince and the Duchess of Cornwall each lay a wreath at Balmoral war memorial.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon marked the two-minute silence on the steps of St Andrew's House in Edinburgh.