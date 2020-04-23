Health claims debunked
Coronavirus: Health claims debunked

5G does not spread Covid-19, steam inhalation is not a cure and skin colour can't protect from catching the virus. Reality Check's Chris Morris tackles the latest false claims about coronavirus circulating online.

Motion graphics by Jacqueline Galvin

Filmed by Myles Burke

  • 23 Apr 2020
