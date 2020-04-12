Africa's coronavirus lockdown challenges explained
Coronavirus lockdown challenges for Africa explained

Coronavirus infections in Africa are rising fast and the number of deaths is increasing daily.

But African governments are fighting back by enforcing various preventative measures, including lockdowns.

But how are they being implemented and how will they affect African economies in the long run?

Georgie Ndirangu from BBC Africa's Money Daily explains.

Video produced by Anthony Irungu and Marko Zoric.

Illustrations by Millicent Wachira and George Wachira.

  • 12 Apr 2020
