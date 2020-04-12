Africa's coronavirus lockdown challenges explained

Media player
Coronavirus lockdown challenges for Africa explained
Coronavirus infections in Africa are rising fast and the number of deaths is increasing daily.
But African governments are fighting back by enforcing various preventative measures, including lockdowns.
But how are they being implemented and how will they affect African economies in the long run?
Georgie Ndirangu from BBC Africa's Money Daily explains.
Video produced by Anthony Irungu and Marko Zoric.
Illustrations by Millicent Wachira and George Wachira.
12 Apr 2020
These are external links and will open in a new window