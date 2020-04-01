Down’s syndrome and dancing through isolation

Video

Ryan Irwin is 19 and one of his favourite things to do is dance with his friends - something that can be difficult during a period of self-isolation because of coronavirus.

But thanks to the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, he’s able to go to dancing, and enjoy music lessons and exercise classes with his friends through video conferencing organised by the group.

Their Healthy Hearts and Minds project is based in Londonderry.

Funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, it provides support to children and young people with Down's syndrome and their families.

The project’s manager Christopher Cooper says they wanted to keep delivering programmes to the children, while keeping them safe.

Ryan’s mother Lorraine says: “We have been online and we’ve all had a good laugh and the sessions have been brilliant.

“Ryan is happy with it, it’s just terrific, he just loves music and dancing and this is a great way to do it."

Video journalist: Niall McCracken