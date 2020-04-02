Coronavirus health myths

Media player
Coronavirus: more health myths to ignore
Lemon juice, mosquito bites and blood donations? Reality Check's Chris Morris tackles more health myths about coronavirus that are being shared online.
Motion graphics by Jacqueline Galvin.
02 Apr 2020
