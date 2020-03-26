Video

In recent days the UK government has taken further action to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Gatherings of more than two people, not from the same household, are banned.

But during the last week some families in Northern Ireland have been taking to their doorsteps to pose and dance their way through the current period of self-isolation.

With the cancellation of many weddings and parties in the coming weeks, photographers Nicky and Shelley Torrens put out a call for people who wanted to strut their stuff on their porch.

They captured the moments from their car and have been sharing the snaps on social media.

"We just thought that rather than get down in the dumps, we'd try bring a bit of joy," said Shelley Torrens.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken