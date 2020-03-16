Macron: 'We are at war'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: 'We are at war' - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered people to stay at home and is closing the country's land borders from 1200 (1100 GMT) on Tuesday.

He said the country was at war with an invisible, elusive enemy, and the measures were unprecedented, but circumstances demanded them.

  • 16 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Boris Johnson urges people to stay at home