Macron: 'We are at war'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'We are at war' - Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered people to stay at home and is closing the country's land borders from 1200 (1100 GMT) on Tuesday.
He said the country was at war with an invisible, elusive enemy, and the measures were unprecedented, but circumstances demanded them.
-
16 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window