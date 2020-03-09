Thousands of turtles rescued from smuggling ring

Media player
Colombian police rescue 2,000 smuggled freshwater turtles
Colombian police have rescued 2,000 freshwater turtles from a smuggling ring.
The turtles had been packed into bags and were bound for the US and Japan.
