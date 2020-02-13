Rejected cruise ship finally docks in Cambodia

Video

After days of uncertainty and pleas with various governments, the Westerdam cruise ship has been finally allowed to dock at a port in Sihanoukville, Cambodia.

The cruise ship had been rejected by Thailand, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines and Japan, over fears that its passengers may have the deadly Covid-19 coronavirus, though none have tested positive so far.

Passengers will be allowed to disembark on Cambodian soil after authorities conduct health checks.