Coronavirus: Rejected cruise ship finally docks in Cambodia
After days of uncertainty and pleas with various governments, the Westerdam cruise ship has been finally allowed to dock at a port in Sihanoukville, Cambodia.
The cruise ship had been rejected by Thailand, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines and Japan, over fears that its passengers may have the deadly Covid-19 coronavirus, though none have tested positive so far.
Passengers will be allowed to disembark on Cambodian soil after authorities conduct health checks.
-
13 Feb 2020
