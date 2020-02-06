Tackling mental health through football
Heads Up: Tackling mental health through football

Prince William has joined forces with footballers to launch a new initiative, Heads Up Weekends, aimed at helping to normalise conversations about mental health.

Over the next two weekends, matches in the Premier League, the English Football League, the National League, the Women's Super League, the Women's Championship and the Women's National League will be dedicated to the Mental Health campaign.

