Labour MP challenges PM on constituent's death

Labour MP challenges PM over constituent's death
Labour MP Lilian Greenwood tells MPs her constituent Errol Graham starved to death months after the Department for Work and Pensions stopped his benefits.
"His emaciated body was only discovered when bailiffs broke down his front door to evict him," she says.
Boris Johnson says she is right to raise "this tragic case" and insists the government is seeking to improve the welfare system.
05 Feb 2020
