PMQs: Corbyn and Johnson clash over climate change
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn used his time at Prime Minister's Questions to tackle the PM on climate change, accusing the government of spending "billions on fossil fuel projects abroad".
In reply Boris Johnson said Mr Corbyn didn't understand "what is happening in this country" insisting the UK was "leading the world" on wind power turbine designs.
05 Feb 2020
